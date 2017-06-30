St Christopher’s Hospice 50th anniversary service at Southwark Cathedral

A service of thanksgiving is to be held in Southwark Cathedral to celebrate a hospice’s golden anniversary.

St Christopher’s Hospice is inviting everyone to attend the free event which is to be held on Thursday July 20 at 7pm. The service is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the Sydenham hospice which was founded by Dame Cicely Saunders and launched the modern hospice movement. The charity pioneered palliative care and Dame Saunders vision to improve patients quality of life inspired the opening of hospices across the world.

In the past five decades the hospice in Lawrie Park Road has cared for more than 55,000 people and supported their family members and friends. The service at the cathedral in London Bridge is to give thanksgiving for all the families, friends, volunteers, and professionals in end of life care that have been involved with St Christopher’s over the years. It is to feature a candlelit procession, made up of people representing each year in the hospice’s life.

Speakers at the service are to include Baroness Julia Neuberger, the former chair of the Kings Fund and Julia France, the mother of Sadie Rance, 24, who was cared for at St Christopher’s.

Shaun O’Leary, the joint chief executive of the hospice said: “St Christopher’s means so much to so many people, right across South East London. Very many people know someone who we have helped to look after, and we feel very privileged to be part of that community and receive so much support back in return. Our service will be a wonderful occasion to celebrate the last 50 years and also give thanks to Dame Cicely Saunders, who started the global hospice movement from right here in Sydenham.”

The charity needs to raise £14 million year towards the funding of its free specialist palliative care and family care services.

The service at Southwark Cathedral is free and open to all but tickets must be booked in advance by emailing southwark50@stchristophers.org.uk.