Former Leeds and Ipswich winger included in Charlton squad for Ireland camp – with transfer flops also making the journey

Charlton misfits Naby Sarr and Cristian Ceballos will be part of a 25-man squad heading to Ireland tomorrow.

Former Manchester United winger Cameron Stewart, 26, is training with the Addicks and will also spend the next week away on their training camp.

Stewart impressed on loan for Charlton in the 2013-14 season during his days on Hull City’s books but opted against extending his stay in January as he made a temporary switch to Leeds. He was released by Ipswich Town in August 2016 and has been without a club ever since.

“I’ve known Cameron’s agent for a long time and he spoke to me about him coming in,” said Addicks manager Karl Robinson. “He has not played for a number of months and is going to be majorly de-conditioned and massively behind those other players.

“It’s not a trial. We’re helping him out with some training. I’m sure if it comes to it and we wanted to do a deal with him that we could. But we’ll not make any decision on that until July 17.

“He’ll come with us to Ireland. I’ve got 25 players going, which is the biggest number I’ve ever taken in pre-season. That includes Ahmed Kashi, Naby Sarr, Cristian Ceballos and younger boys like Karlan Ahearne-Grant, Anfernee Dijksteel and Aaron Barnes.”

Sarr spent last season on loan at French side Red Star. The centre-back endured a torrid debut season in the Addicks’ relegation from the Championship in 2016.

Attacking midfielder Ceballos spent the whole of the previous campaign at Belgian side Sint-Truiden, also under the control of Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet.

Charlton return to the UK next weekend before flying back out again to play three friendlies in as many days.

Robinson is expected to hold further talks with the representative of Milton Keynes’ attacking midfielder Ben Reeves today.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this month.

Charlton’s interest has been there from the end of last season, with a meeting taking place at their Sparrows Lane training ground in early May.

Robinson’s priority is to bring in a senior goalkeeper and add cover at right-back for Chris Solly.