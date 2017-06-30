Millwall boss pleased to secure young defensive talent on new deal

Mahlon Romeo has signed a new contract at Millwall until the summer of 2019 – with the option of a 12-month extension.

The right-back has featured 58 times for the Lions since breaking into the first-team fold in February 2016.

Romeo is set to face competition for a starting slot from Conor McLaughlin, with Millwall hoping to push through a deal for the out-of-contract Fleetwood Town man next week.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told the South London Press: “Mahlon is an exciting, attack-minded full-back who is learning the game all the time.

“He is a young man with a real drive and desire to get better.

“Since he came into our under-23 set-up he has just improved month after month. He has certainly put some impressive performances together during the last 18 months.

“I’m really pleased to tie down another one of our young talents long term.”