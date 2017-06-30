Greenwich gives its Children’s Centres £11m bucking the national trend

Greenwich’s children’s centres have been given a £11m boost bucking the national trend for them to be axed due to funding cuts.

Greenwich council’s cabinet has agreed to extend contracts at the boroughs 23 children’s centres because they are a vital life line for many families.

The centres, for the under fives and their families, provide early learning and parenting support as well as access to health visitors and maternity services. They can also help people get financial and benefits advice and support to develop their work skills. Greenwich’s children’s centres, which have all be judged “good”by Early Years Improvement Partners, played a key role in the borough being ranked first in the country last year for development achievement.

Councillor Miranda Williams, the cabinet member for children and young people said: “Our children’s centres are a lifeline to many families so I am proud that we are continuing to invest in them at a time when many centres around the country are being forced to close due to cuts.

“By keeping our children’s centres open we are continuing to provide valuable support to parents and carers and giving our young people the best possible start in life.”

Greenwich’s children’s centres are accredited by the Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative for excellence in supporting breastfeeding and parent-infant relationships.