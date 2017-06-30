Taster of Woolwich vision to be a creative destination to rival the Southbank

Performances by international artists are to showcase plans to make Woolwich a creative destination to rival the Southbank.

The “All Roads Lead to Woolwich” event featuring spectacular music and dance performances is to kick off on Thursday July 6 and run and its finale is to be on Saturday July 8.

The free event, funded by the Arts Council’s Cultural Destinations intiative, is being staged as part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF) in partnership with Greenwich council, the Greenwich Royal Heritage Trust and Visit Greenwich.

A key aim is to showcase plans to turn five historic buildings on the Royal Arsenal Riverside site into a creative district featuring a 1,200 concert venue in a structure recently revealed to have exceptional quality acoustics suitable for classical music concerts. Overall the site is to offer 16,500 square metres of space which comparable to London’s renowned Southbank Centre which also enjoys riverside views.

A highlight of this week’s events is to be the Arensky Chamber Orchestra presenting “Aulenko: The Sound Forest” with the musicians dispersed around a former munitions factor building. The event is set to test of the previously undiscovered great acoustics in the venue known as Building 41. Built to house cartridges with flammable substances, the building was constructed to have as much natural light as possible with a semi- vaulted glass ceiling. Under the plans the building is to be restored to seat 1,200 in conventional concert format with the flexibility for additional standing capacity.

The council is currently running a consultation on plans for the cultural district and a team will be on hand during this week’s events to discuss any ideas or issues. Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council, said: “All Roads Lead to Woolwich marks the town’s first steps on a momentous journey towards becoming a major, international cultural destination. I am delighted to see the GDIF delivering such a wonderful programme of events.”

Bradley Hemmings, the artistic director of GDIF said: “From its strong military connections and the rich history of the Royal Arsenal to its legacy as a host of the international Tall Ships Regattas, Woolwich is a special and unique place. We are delighted to be a key partner and to support the vision of placing Woolwich at the forefront of arts and culture in the UK.”

Joyce Wilson the London director of Arts Council England, said: “We are proud to support Visit Greenwich, the Royal Borough of Greenwich and the GDIF as they embark on this exciting journey towards making a destination cultural hub for London.”

All Roads Lead to Woolwich is to culminate with outdoor spectacular the ‘Colour of Light’ show on Saturday July 8 from 9pm. The event is to see luminous colour-wheels rolling through the streets in a rainbow-coloured celebration of inclusivity and diversity.

For more information on events visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/creativedistrict

To take part in the consultation visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/haveyour