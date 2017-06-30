Three year strategy to make Greenwich safer agreed

A strategy to make Greenwich safer is to focus on work with vulnerable youngsters a risk from radicalisation or being drawn into gang violence.

The Community Safety Strategy drawn up by the Safer Greenwich Partnership for the next three years was agreed at a full meeting of Greenwich council on Wednesday.

The strategy has six key priorities, which are:

. countering the threat of terrorism and extremism

. preventing and reducing the harm from youth violence and gangs.

. creating and sustaining safer public spaces

. reducing the harm that alcohol causes

. tackling hate crime and supporting the vulnerable and repeat victims

. ending violence against women and girls,

Plans include work with the Greenwich Safeguarding Children Board to identify and support the borough’s most vulnerable young people. Also planned is work with pubs and off licences to promote safety and projects to make sure hate crime and domestic abuse victims report crimes.

The partnership is co chaired by Greenwich Police borough commander chief superintendent Simon Dobinson, who said: “By working collaboratively the partnership will be able to achieve its vision of making the borough a better place for all those who live, work, learn or visit.”

Co chair councillor Jackie Smith, Greenwich council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “The partnership aims to tackle the issues that cause the most harm in our community and improve quality of life while reducing fear of crime.

Organisations also involved in the partnership include London Fire Brigade, NHS Greenwich Clinical Commissioning Group, Greenwich Safeguarding Children Board, probation services, Greater London Authority and Woolwich Barracks.