New job training for school leavers and the under-24s

If you are aged 15-24 and not in education, employment or training there is a workshop today offering digital skills and customer service courses.

The next showcase event takes place today from 1.30-3.30pm in the Lions Centre at Millwall Community Trust.

A survey by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) last autumn found eight out of 10 British school-leavers lack essential workplace skills such as numeracy, and require significant training before being ready for work.

These skills gaps are undermining business performance, according to the survey of more than 1,000 finance professionals.

Help is at hand from national employment and skills provider Seetec, which provides apprenticeships, traineeships and employment support for those looking to improve their skills and gain a career.

Seetec provides young people with an employment advisor who helps develop their confidence and motivation and provides practical help in terms of compiling a CV, job searching and the actual interview process.

Helen Tomlinson, Seetec Director of Employability & Skills, pictured, says: “We know how difficult it is for young people to make the transition from school or college into the workplace. We can help them gain skills and qualifications and offer a wide range of apprenticeships.”

Cheyenne, 24, a single parent from Basildon who currently works part-time in a crêche, attended a six-week customer service course and gained a Level 1 qualification.

“It was fun and challenging and I learnt new skills and things that I didn’t know I could do,” she said. “It gave me more confidence, and a qualification, and I’m hoping to get a retail job.”

To book, see MyCareer showcase.