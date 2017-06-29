Teen beating cancer – and her opponents

A teenager who was not expected to survive cancer which spread to her bones has helped her borough to victory in a disabled sports competition – after learning tactics on YouTube.

Abby-Jo Wawrzewski, 15, from Crofton Park, led Lewisham to victory in the PanathlonLondon Multisport Plate Final at the Copper Box Arena, at the Olympic Park, despite still being in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Abby-Jo’s skill in the boccia event was key to Lewisham’s victory over Islington, Wandsworth and Harrow.

She has been learning boccia tactics from YouTube since her cancer stopped her taking part in football and other more physical sports.

Abby-Jo, a pupil at Brent Knoll School in Sydenham, was diagnosed when she was 12 and responded so negatively to her chemotherapy treatment that she was not expected to survive. She had enlarged lymph nodes, huge swelling around her neck and the cancer spread to her bones.

Only a rare form of treatment, which had never been trialled on a child before, brought her family any hope. It lasted seven months and has led to a slow recovery. In October this year she will have been in remission for two years.

Even before she got cancer, Wawrzewski had hyper-mobility in her leg joints and is on the autism spectrum. Remarkably, her legs have improved since the treatment, but several bouts of pneumonia contracted during treatment have brought on asthma and severelyreduced stamina.

“It’s been a struggle, but I’ve got through it,” she said. “Before I got cancer, I did football and any sport you can think of. I still do anything that I’m able to do, but it has affected my strength. I still have blood and allergy tests to see if anything has happened, but so far it hasn’t.

“I know my limits and sometimes I go over them, but I do it to get a medal. Boccia has been great for me and I’m captain of the school team. I’ve done loads of Panathlon events and they’re fantastic fun.”

Panathlon gives more than 10,000 young people with disabilities and special needs every year opportunities to take part in competitive sport that they are otherwise often denied. Thursday’s London finals were the culmination of a whole season’s competition involving 102 schools representing all 32 London boroughs across 16 qualifying competitions.

At the Copper Box was Naomi Vann, Abby-Jo’s teacher at Brent Knoll School. She said: “At no point has Abby-Jo ever given up or complained. For a long while all she could do was boccia, because you don’t have to run around. She’s getting stronger. She’s not right yet, but she’s getting there. She is an amazing child.

“Before she was ill, she was our great hope for the London Youth Games; she did football, swimming and athletics. Then she was sick and couldn’t do anything apart from boccia, but she has become something of an expert. At the London Youth Games the organisers were so impressed with her captaincy and her handle on the tactics.

“I’m so proud of her achievements. The fact that she’s alive is the biggest bonus we could have had. To see her come back, compete and take part is amazing.”

The 15-year-old joined 200 young people with disabilities and special needs from across the capital to compete in Panathlon’s showpiece multisport competition at the iconic venue in the Queen Elizabeth II Olympic Park.

In attendance on the day was Richard Chiassaro, the European T54 sprint wheelchair champion, who is a strong medal hope for Great Britain in the World Para Athletics Championships taking place just across the Olympic Park in three weeks’ time.

He said: “There’s a lot of potential among some of the youngsters I’ve seen and they’re having so much fun, which is the main thing. There was nothing like this for me when I was a kid. When I had a PE lesson, the kids went out on the field and I was left in the hall on my own, play ing basketball. That’s why it’s a pleasure to support Panathlon, because it’s so important to give these young people opportunities. There could easily be the World Para athletes of tomorrow here, who started their journeys with Panathlon.”

The day was attended by many of Panathlon’s much-valued funders, including the Jack Petchey Foundation, the Mayor of London, St. James’s Place Foundation, the Woodland Group and John Lewis Stratford City.