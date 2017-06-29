‘Test all tall buildings’

A councillor is calling for all tall buildings including private ones and those under construction in Lewisham to be checked following the Grenfell Tower fire.

The chairman of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee Councillor Alan Hall has formally written to Barry Quirk the chief executive of Lewisham council requesting that all high-rise blocks in the borough be investigated for safety.

In response Mr Quirk told Cllr Hall in a letter a request has been sent to all landlords of tall buildings in Lewisham for information on the safety steps they are taking. But he highlights “the council has no formal powers to require these landlords to respond.”

Councillor Hall said: “Although Government guidance has been received about council, registered social landlords and private landlords of tower blocks, I think it is vital to see this through and ensure that it is followed to the letter.

“The disaster at Grenfell Tower was preceded by lots of Government guidance and recommendations, and we all know how that turned out in the end. I would also like to see non-residential towers investigated too.”

Mr Quirk, said: “We have written to every landlord of every tall building in Lewisham, requesting that they too reassure us about steps they are taking. “The council has no formal powers to require these landlords to respond and they are not regulated by the Government in the same way as the council and its registered social landlord partners.”

He said: “Nonetheless we will continue to utilise our partnerships to ensure that they are aware of their responsibilities.”

Mr Quirk outlined that the council had been working with Lewisham Home and RB3 which manages the homes it owns to ensure that fire-risk assessments have been completed and any needed action taken. He said the council has also been seeking safety assurances from other social landlords it works with, especially those currently working on housing regeneration schemes where

“the dialogue has been particularly close and focused on ensuring risks and properly managed.” The full overview and scrutiny committee is due to meet on Tuesday, July 11 in the Civic Suite, Lewisham Town Hall at 7.30pm.