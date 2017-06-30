Dulwich Butcher of 54 years is told to leave

A butcher who built his own shop 54 years ago and has supplied generations of residents found himself locked out last Thursday, eight months after being told he would have to leave.

Gary Petts, 77, has been told he can retrieve meat in the freezer at the back of the shop in Westmoreland Road, Walworth, but not move back in.

Chartered surveyors Lee Barron gave him six months’ notice in November after failing to reach agreement on a rent increase.

The trader, who has had open heart surgery and other health problems, lost his wife last year and a son 20 years ago.

His daughter lives in France so he has had no handy family support for the battle to keep his business going.

“The landlord has done everything properly but it is the way they have gone about it,” claimed the pensioner, who lives in Herne Hill Road, Dulwich.

“I have never been behind in my rent. I always paid by bank order three months in advance and had paid up until Friday, June 23. But they locked me out on the Wednesday night so I could not get in on Thursday morning.

“I built that shop. I have had quite cheap rent since 1990 – £5,600 a year. But they wanted to almost double it. I had offered to pay £2,000 more but they wanted £4,000 more,” he claimed.

“They said I had been getting away with cheap rent all that time – but had I?”

He also claimed he has had no correspondence from them in six months – though Lee Barron say they have been sending him regular letters.

“They say they have sent me lots of letters but I have not received any at all,” he claimed.

“Some went astray when there were squatters next door but the post is back working now. But still I have had nothing from Lee Barron since November.

“I know I won’t get back into the shop now but I just want to be able to retrieve my machinery and my paperwork. I would like to be able to apologise to all the people I supply and I do not have their addresses.”

He had expected the shop to be assessed by the owners before he was told to leave, because other properties in the block had had inspectors come to look at their premises. Mr Petts has had just two leases in his 54-year tenure for the property – from 1965-86 and 1986-2006.

“I have had such a traumatic time recently being on my own after my wife died,” he said.

A spokesman for Lee Baron, said: “We acted on the instructions of our client, on the basis of a confidential commercial decision. We communicated with the tenant throughout the process and followed relevant legal procedure. On this basis we do not feel we are able to comment any further.”