Safety is at the heart of Wimbledon tennis preparations

Security will be tight with police providing reassurance to thousands of people who will be flocking to this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

The Championships begin in SW19 on Monday, and Met’s officers will be on the ground, and says they have been planning for the event throughout the year.

The Met says the planning draws on extensive experience which aims to ensure that this annual event will be safe and secure for all those attending. This includes working closely with the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

A wide range of policing tactics will be used to make sure the Met fully plays its part in keeping this year’s Championships secure.

This will include significant numbers of officers patrolling the local area, firearms officers and a highly mobile reserve that can respond to emerging incidents. Officers will be working in uniform and in plain clothes during the event. One of our priorities is making sure that local residents continue to receive the same policing as usual during the course of championships. Superintendent Jo Edwards, who is in charge of the policing said: “Hundreds of thousands of people descend on this corner of south-west London each year and have a great time – that is what we want this year. “We have worked closely with the All England Lawn Tennis Club and other partners over many years, building up an excellent working relationship to ensure we deliver a safe and secure event.

“Each year we review and modify our plans based on a number of factors, including the threat level and recent event in London and the UK.

“The Met has unparalleled experience in policing big events and delivering a safe environment for people to come and enjoy themselves – that will be our job this year and one which we are looking forward to carrying out again this year.”

Police advise that other than Ticketmaster, The AELTC does not have any authorised ticket-only agents who sell tickets on the internet. People should not buy from touts in the street as the ticket may not be genuine. There will be bag searches on entry to the grounds. To check travel arrangements, go to www.tfl.gov.uk and www.wimbledon.com.