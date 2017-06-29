Peckham Toymaker installation run extended and permanent home now sought

AN intriguing installation pop up by an award winning architect is inspired by the dark urban folklore around the Peckham Toymaker.

Making memories : The Peckham Toymaker which is open to all to visit is on the forecourt of Goldsmiths University as part of the London Festival of Architecture. Its run has been extended until Monday July 17 whilst a permanent home for it is being sought in Peckham.

The intricate sculpture features miniature vignettes including a Victorian doll’s house to illuminate the stories that have built up around The Peckham Toymaker. The work is a unique collaboration between RIBA award-winning Tsuruta Architects, London Street Tours and wood experts FINSA which has provided the Fibracolour Black MDF board. The project has also research news cuttings on the toymaker and his home which later became known as the “Horror House.”

It is inspired by the toymaker who lived in a house beside the old Surrey Canal and ran his shop on Rye Lane next to the Baptist Church. The shop, was so famous and its toys so exquisite that people came from across South London and even further afield. No one saw the toymaker or his estranged wife, after the war when their house was bombed. The building fell into disrepair and the children played in it on rainy days.

But legend has it that one day, as the children played a game of marbles strange red ones started appearing from a fireplace. Parents asked the authorities to board up the house and tragically the dead body of a tiny child with marbles in the throat was found.

The house was demolished and replaced with a council maisonette in the 1960s which was later also bulldozed and to make way for apartments. But over the years people residents have reported marbles mysteriously appearing.

The project is accompanied by a series of news cuttings to embellish the story and trails are planned by London Street Tours.

Chris Roberts, told SLP: “Taro asked me for stories connected to a place and I came up with many suggestions around Walworth, Peckham and Camberwell and almost as an afterthought told him the story of the Peckham Toymaker as I understood it and had written it up. He was really taken with it and went with it. We are now looking for a more permanent home in Peckham for it.”

www.peckhamtoymaker.org