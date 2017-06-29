Cyclist with shocking injuries from “invisible” retractable dog leash raising awareness of issue

A cyclist who suffered shocking injuries from a dog leash that appeared “invisible” is calling for pet owners to be more responsible.

Robert Perkins sustained slashes to his face, back and clothes from a long thin

retractable leash which unbeknown to him was stretched across the cycle and pedestrian path that crosses Blackheath.

The 48-year-old from Eltham was injured while cycling close to the pond in Prince of Wales Road on the south side of the heath on Monday, June 12 around 8pm.

He said: “Travelling south on my bicycle, I was completely unaware that the dog leash was stretching across the path until colliding with it. The friction of the moving cord cut through my clothing and the cord jumped to my face causing the injuries. The dog’s owner was also injured by the leash.”

The media worker, who cycles to his job in Canary Wharf, told the South London Press: “It was a huge shock. The potential of a retractable lead being such a hazard was just not on my radar at all. It’s quite a danger.

“The leash was so thin it was almost invisible and it was so long, both the woman and her dog were both some distance from the path. I went to the hospital for treatment but did not need stitches – I am just hoping the slashes will heal up without too much scarring.”

Mr Perkins has written to the London Mayor Sadiq Khan and both Greenwich and Lewisham councils to highlight the potential hazard of people using retractable leads across pathways in open spaces.

He said: “There is a rising number of cyclists in London, and the London Mayor and councils are making efforts to promote it as a safe, sustainable form of transport.

“I am likely not the first cyclist that has been involved in such an incident, and fear I will not be the last. While I realise that the green spaces must be shared by many users, my understanding is that dog owners are legally obliged to keep their dogs under control at all times in public – something which is effectively impossible with the use of these types of leads.”

Nicholas Sanderson, senior policy officer at Sustrans, walking and cycling charity, said: “We’re very sorry to hear that Mr Perkins was badly hurt while cycling on the path on Blackheath. Shared-use paths like this provide valuable spaces to travel, free of traffic. Sharing the space requires everyone, including walkers and cyclists, to use paths carefully and to be mindful of others.”

He added: “With more people travelling around London as the city grows, it’s vital the Mayor and local councils continue to expand the network of safe cycle routes to support the growing number of Londoners travelling by bike.”