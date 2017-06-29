Voluntary Action Lewisham nets lottery cash for social activism project

A charity has netted £9,900 lottery cash to uncover Lewisham’s rich legacy of social activism over the past 50 years

Voluntary Action Lewisham (VAL) which is celebrating 50 years of community action in the borough is thrilled to have won funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund for its project.

The Refuge-Resistance-Response project led by VAL aims to give residents the chance to remember, share and learn more about past people-led movements and their impact on life today.

The charity is working with a number of groups on the project including Lewisham Pensioner’s Forum, Marsha Phoenix Memorial Trust and Lewisham Refugee and Migrant Network

Chris Freed the chair of VAL, said: ‘We’re over the moon to have been awarded this National Lottery grant. It’s the perfect opportunity to put Lewisham’s rich, diverse and passionate history of social action – so closely intertwined with our own – in the spotlight. There’s no better way to celebrate our 50th anniversary and we can’t wait to get started.’

Stuart Hobley, the head of HLF London, said: ‘This excellent project offers local people the chance to look at the elements of local history that are important to them, and to explore their own heritage through the lens of social action in Lewisham. We are delighted that money from National Lottery players can help support these anniversary celebrations.’