Campaign launched in Greenwich to tackle child neglect

A campaign has been launched to tackle the biggest form of child abuse – neglect.

The Neglect Matters campaign is being run by the council in partnership with the NSPCC to tackle neglect which is the most common form of child abuse.

It aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of neglect so that more people speak up if they have concerns about a child. Signs include a child being constantly hungry, being left alone for long periods of time, untreated injuries and poor social skills.

The campaign flags up that failure to meet a child’s basic needs can impact on children of all ages and from all back grounds and that it makes a youngster vulnerable to other forms of abuse.

Councillor Miranda Williams, the cabinet member for children and young people, said: “No child should ever have to experience neglect but the reality is that neglect is the most prevalent form of child abuse both nationally and here in the Royal Borough of Greenwich.

“The Neglect Matters campaign will help raise awareness and ensure that signs and symptoms of neglect are not missed – meaning vital action to protect our children and young people is taken sooner rather than later.

“We all have a role to play in preventing abuse. Even if you do not directly work for an agency that helps children, simply passing on your concerns can improve a child’s life.”

The campaign is to include workshops to educate parents and information sessions with school pupils. Council staff, GPs, police officers and early help practitioners will all receive training to ensure that they know how to spot the signs of neglect.

For details on who to contact if concerned about a child’s well being visit www.greenwichsafeguardingchildren.org.uk

If a child is in immediate danger call the police on 999.