Thursday, June 29, 2017
Campaign launched in Greenwich to tackle child neglect

Campaign launched in Greenwich to tackle child neglect

By Mandy Little -
0
18

 

A campaign has been launched to tackle the biggest form of child abuse – neglect.

The Neglect Matters campaign is being run by the council in partnership with the NSPCC to tackle neglect which is the most common form of child abuse.
It aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of neglect so that more people speak up if they have concerns about a child. Signs include a child being constantly hungry, being left alone for long periods of time, untreated injuries and poor social skills.
The campaign flags up that failure to meet a child’s basic needs can impact on children of all ages and from all back grounds and that it makes a youngster vulnerable to other forms of abuse.

Councillor Miranda Williams, the cabinet member for children and young people, said: “No child should ever have to experience neglect but the reality is that neglect is the most prevalent form of child abuse both nationally and here in the Royal Borough of Greenwich.
“The Neglect Matters campaign will help raise awareness and ensure that signs and symptoms of neglect are not missed – meaning vital action to protect our children and young people is taken sooner rather than later.
“We all have a role to play in preventing abuse. Even if you do not directly work for an agency that helps children, simply passing on your concerns can improve a child’s life.”

The campaign is to include workshops to educate parents and information sessions with school pupils. Council staff, GPs, police officers and early help practitioners will all receive training to ensure that they know how to spot the signs of neglect.
For details on who to contact if concerned about a child’s well being visit www.greenwichsafeguardingchildren.org.uk
If a child is in immediate danger call the police on 999.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Campaign launched in Greenwich to tackle child neglect