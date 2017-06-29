First UK driver less delivery trials taking place in Woolwich

The first UK driver less grocery deliveries to real customers have been taking place in Woolwich.

The self driving CargoPod is delivering goods to more than 100 homes around the Royal Arsenal Riverside development as part of 10 day “‘real world test’. The pod is able to carry a total of 128kg of groceries at a time. The project is being run by the TRL-led GATEway Project (Greenwich Automated Transport Environment) in partnership with Ocado Technology which is part of Ocado online-only supermarket.

The first UK trials, by the research project funded by the Government and industry, aim to demonstrate the use of autonomous vehicles for ‘last mile’ deliveries. The aim is to show how it can seamlessly connect existing distribution and transport hubs with residential and commercial areas using zero emission, low noise transport systems.

CargoPod, developed by Oxbotica is guided by state-of-the-art software system Selenium, which enables accurate navigation and perception in changing environments. The trial is being run in partnership with ‘Digital Greenwich’ a project which has put the borough on the international map as a flagship ‘smart city’ where new technologies are being developed in the UK Smart Mobility Living Lab at Greenwich.

Simon Tong, principal research scientist (TRL) and technical lead for the GATEway project, said: “The GATEway project is unique in that it considers the effect of automated vehicles on the movement of goods as well as the movement of people. We envisage that cities could benefit massively if deliveries could be made by quiet, zero emission, automated vehicles when congestion is minimal.”

Councillor Sizwe James, Greenwich council’s cabinet member responsible for Smart Cities, said: “With Digital Greenwich spearheading this work forwards, we are gaining new insights into how connected and autonomous vehicles, including automated light delivery vehicles, will impact on the city and what cities need to do to capture the opportunities they can bring.”

Government business minister Claire Perry said: “The GATEway project takes us another step closer to seeing self-driving vehicles on UK roads, and has the potential to reduce congestion in urban areas while reducing emissions. Backed by government, this project firmly establishes the UK as a global centre for developing self-driving innovation.”

For more information about the project visit www.GATEway-project.org.uk or follow @GATEway_TRL