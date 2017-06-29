A third New Cross tower to have cladding removed but no evacuations

Three towers in New Cross are now to have cladding removed following fire safety tests in response to the Grenfell fire tragedy – but residents will not be evacuated.

Lewisham Council and Lewisham Homes have now ordered the removal of cladding from Gerrard House in Briant Street it has been announced today. It follows the news earlier this week that cladding is to be removed from towers at 1–48 Hatfield Close and 49–96 Hatfield Close

On the advice of London Fire Brigade it has been decided there is no need to evacuate the three buildings. Additional fire safety measures are being introduced to the properties this week, including a 24-hour fire patrol service.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘Following the results of government fire safety tests, we have ordered the removal of external cladding from three buildings in New Cross. I am satisfied, on the advice of Lewisham Homes and London Fire Brigade, that there is no need to evacuate any buildings. The removal of the cladding will be done with the minimum of inconvenience to residents. Safety is our top priority and we are considering extending Lewisham Homes’ sprinkler programme to include our tower blocks, guided by advice from the London Fire Brigade.’

Andrew Potter, the chief executive at Lewisham Homes, said: ‘We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to ensure residents are safe in their homes and will put 24-hour fire safety patrols into each of the buildings. While this important work takes place to remove cladding we will work hard to minimise the impact on the lives of people who live in the affected buildings.’

To contact the dedicated team call 0800 028 2028 and email: housingmanagement@lewishamhomes.org.uk.