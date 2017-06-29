Charlton manager Karl Robinson reacts to claims that Sheffield United target Ricky Holmes has asked to leave

Karl Robinson has once again reiterated his desire to keep hold of Ricky Holmes – and has played down claims that the winger has asked to leave Charlton.

Sheffield press reports have stated that the 30-year-old wideman, the standout performer for the Addicks last season, wanted out of SE7.

But Robinson told the South London Press: “Not that I know of, unless the Sheffield press spoke to him personally.”

Holmes returned to pre-season training with Charlton at the start of this week.

Robinson added: “We’ve sat down and had a conversation. His agent and the club are talking.

“We’ve had two solid bids which we have rejected. Every player at every level – top to bottom – has a price where it becomes a little bit silly. But we’re saying we don’t want to sell him.

“A few teams want Ricky’s services but he’s been brilliant in pre-season the first few days. We know how important Ricky is to the team. The clubs knows that.”