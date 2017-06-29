Thursday, June 29, 2017
Charlton manager Karl Robinson reacts to claims that Sheffield United target Ricky Holmes has asked to leave

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Althetic v Scunthorpe United, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 7 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson has once again reiterated his desire to keep hold of Ricky Holmes – and has played down claims that the winger has asked to leave Charlton.

Sheffield press reports have stated that the 30-year-old wideman, the standout performer for the Addicks last season, wanted out of SE7.

But Robinson told the South London Press: “Not that I know of, unless the Sheffield press spoke to him personally.”

Holmes returned to pre-season training with Charlton at the start of this week.

Robinson added: “We’ve sat down and had a conversation. His agent and the club are talking.

“We’ve had two solid bids which we have rejected. Every player at every level – top to bottom – has a price where it becomes a little bit silly. But we’re saying we don’t want to sell him.

“A few teams want Ricky’s services but he’s been brilliant in pre-season the first few days. We know how important Ricky is to the team. The clubs knows that.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

