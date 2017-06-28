Choir celebrates its first year with free show

A choir is to celebrate its first birthday by putting on a show at the Village Hall in Circus West Village tomorrow, Thursday 29 June at 7.30pm, with free entry.

Battersea Power Station Community Choir was recently asked to sing at the opening of The Ned, a private members club in London, in front of a host of stars including Princess Eugenie, actors Eddie Redmayne, Woody Harrelson and Simon Pegg, TV personality and author David Walliams and models Poppy Delevingne and Daisy Lowe.

Gareth Malone was their choirmaster as they took part with other choirs in launching the event.

At the Wandsworth Arts Fringe, the choir took part in Celebrate All Voices, an evening of uplifting songs from around the world and across the genres hosted by another local choir Clapham Chorus at Balham Bowls Club.

They are now celebrating their first birthday by putting on a show at the Village Hall in Circus West Village on Thursday 29 June at 7.30pm, with free entry.

Alex Baker, Community and Sustainability Manager at Battersea Power Station said: “Everyone that comes along to choir goes home smiling. The group is made up of so many different people, young and old, but we all gel. We sang at The Ned in front of thousands of people, which was amazing, and then at the Wandsworth Arts Fringe.

“For the majority of people in our choir, this is the first time that they have performed publicly and everyone is loving these opportunities. We meet every week in term time and everyone is welcome. To celebrate our anniversary, we are going to perform at the new Village Hall at Battersea Power Station.”

Sam Evans, the choir leader, added: “Everyone is welcome, no matter your level of singing. It is free to take part and it is just about having fun.”

The choir meets every Thursday evening during term time at the Rose Community Centre, Ascalon Street, Battersea, and provides child care for members.

If you want to join the choir, please contact: choir@batterseapowerstation.co.uk

The Malaysian shareholders of the Battersea Power Station project are committed to giving back to the communities in which they operate. They recognise the importance of creating shared value and this is embedded in all their undertakings to ensure that they contribute to building a harmonious and caring community.

Follow @batterseapwrstn for the latest news and updates from Battersea Power Station including news on events taking place at The Village Hall at Battersea Power Station.