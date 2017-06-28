Cladding to be removed from two New Cross towers but residents will not be evacuated

Cladding is to be removed from two towers in New Cross following fire safety tests in response to the Grenfell fire tragedy – but residents will not have to be evacuated.

Lewisham Council and Lewisham Homes have ordered the removal of cladding from 1–48 Hatfield Close and 49–96 Hatfield Close. Letters have been written to all affected residents who live in the buildings about the cladding removal work and has a dedicated team has been established to answer questions. Additional fire safety measures are being introduced to the properties this week, including a 24-hour fire warden service.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: “Following the results of government fire safety tests, we have ordered the removal of external cladding from two buildings in New Cross. I am satisfied, on the advice of Lewisham Homes and London Fire Brigade, that there is no need to evacuate any buildings. This removal of the cladding be done with the minimum of inconvenience to residents. Safety is our top priority and we are considering extending Lewisham Home’s sprinkler programme to include our tower blocks, guided by advice from the London Fire Brigade.”

Andrew Potter, Chief Executive at Lewisham Homes, said: “We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to ensure residents are safe in their homes and will put 24-hour fire safety patrols into each of the buildings. While this important work takes place to remove cladding we will work hard to minimise the impact on the lives of people who live in the affected buildings.”

Since the Grenfell Tower fire two weeks ago today every Lewisham Home building has been risk assessed by a specialist contractor and as an extra precaution extra fire-safety inspections have been carried out. Lewisham Homes has also written to every resident with safety advice and staff have visited tower blocks to meet residents and answer their questions.

The dedicated team for affected residents can be contacted by phone: 0800 028 2 028 and email: housingmanagement@lewishamhomes.org.uk.