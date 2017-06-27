Millwall aim to set new benchmarks for fitness as they look for any Championship edge

Millwall will aim to set new benchmarks for fitness this season as they face up to the challenge of the Championship.

That is the objective set by the Lions’ head of performance Laurence Bloom as he tries to maintain an impressive record in their 2016-17 campaign which led to promotion via the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Formerly head of sports science at Charlton, he joined Millwall in June 2016. Twelve months on and the Lions managed to juggle a run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with clinching a Championship return.

“How do you measure fitness? It’s quite a global question,” said Bloom. “We had 61 games last season. We are looking at running quite a small squad. Our average player availability last season was 92 per cent, which is really good.

“That’s not just down to me.

That’s down to the medical staff, the coaching team putting on good sessions and the chef getting the right food. It’s a team effort. The higher availability you have got the more chance we’ve got to be successful. There’s actually a lot of research which shows that and backs it up.

“Fitness is a huge component of the modern game.

“It is hard to say how many points it gets you if you’re a little bit fitter than another team. Tactical and physical are two massive areas. If you get the physical side right it is going to get you far – especially going up to the Championship which is a bit of a step up in terms of the athleticism and fitness levels in League One.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at, can we be a lot fitter this year?” Millwall’s extended campaign was undoubtedly a blessing as they bade farewell to the third tier of the English game. But it also left Bloom juggling the fitness programmes for the summer break for Neil Harris’ squad.

“It was more difficult in terms of planning because everything was down to the wire,” he said. “We never really knew until we were in the play-off final what our schedule was going to be.

“Even up to the last game of the season against Bristol Rovers we had to win that to go through. I’d already written two different versions of my programme depending whether we carried on our season or not.

“The fact it went on doesn’t give the players much rest and recovery time before they are back in. It’s a relatively short off-season. They ended up with a five-week break from the last game. They are not going to decline fitness levels too much, whereas if we’d finished at the end of the routine season it would have been eight or nine weeks. Then you’re more worried about the players coming back in more of a de-conditioned state or putting on a few pounds.

“The modern game is different. Players know how to manage themselves. They know they can’t let themselves go too much.”

Millwall’s players resume preseason on June 26.

“Ultimately pre-season is about getting football-fit – not getting fit,” said Bloom. “If they come back at a good level then that is the most relevant thing.

“You are trusting the players to be ready to do that. If you get the balls out too early and the fitness is not good enough then you are predisposing them to soft-tissue injury. “In the first couple of days there are fitness tests, where we get a marker based on their scores. We can then adjust it for the group or individuals.”

Bloom, who gained two degrees in his chosen field, has supplied a detailed breakdown of what that entails for the Millwall players.

“The first morning will be more a gym-based test – a physio-screening. We’ll assess their movement, flexibility, posture and jointspecific testing. We’ll do a movement screen so we’ll go through overhead squats, lunge patterns and single-leg squats.

“There will be some performancebased tests – power and strength – before we’ll do measurements like body fat and weight, just to see where they are coming back.

“The second day, on the Tuesday, we’ll run an aerobic endurance test. During that we track their heart-rate and GPS to see how well they are performing but also how well they are recovering.”

When asked about his position – and what it entails – Bloom describes it as “expansive”.

“My overall responsibility is looking after the physiological health of the players but that is quite a wide spectrum – it’s not just a case of making them run.

“It is managing their overall training loads and there is a lot of data analysis which goes on behind the scenes.

“The players wear GPS and heartrate monitors in all training and games. A lot of time is spent looking at what the players are doing, whether they are working too hard or not enough. We manage fitness, but also freshness.

“We work with the physio team with players coming back from injury – the rehab process – and the chef and his kitchen staff making sure they get the right food nutrition, getting the fuel they need.

“On a day-to-day basis we look at what drills the coaches want to put on from a tactical perspective and some physical parameters around that.

“The manager might say he wants to do a 10 v 10 possession transfer game. Okay, the players need to hit this amount of time – six blocks of six minutes. Can we get the fitness work in by manipulating the pitch size or recovery time between blocks?”