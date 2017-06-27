Millwall head of performance Laurence Bloom on why he chose to quit Charlton Athletic

Laurence Bloom ended a five-year spell as head of sports science at Charlton because he wanted greater stability.

He moved to Nottingham Forest in February 2016 only to move on at the end of that season following the sacking of manager Dougie Freedman.

Bloom admits the decision by Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet to axe Chris Powell in March 2014 was the start of a steady stream of head coaches into SE7.

“I’d seen a lot of changes in my time – Powelly going was one of them,” he said. “There were a lot of different coaches coming in and out. I felt I needed a fresh challenge and something with a bit more stability – working with a manager and a group of players for a longer period of time.

“Forest was a bit of a disaster but then the opportunity come up to work with Neil [Harris] at Millwall. Football is about networks and connections and he came to Southend as a player just as I was on my way out to Charlton.

“I had a little time working with him when he was a player and must have left some sort of impression!

“Powelly is a true gentleman, it was like working with your family. That first season was remarkable really, we won the league with over 100 points.

“Neil is similar to work with, he’s a little bit younger. They both got their first jobs in League One and are genuinely good people to work for.

“Neil is a young manager who if very forward-thinking and does embrace what we are doing. He is a really good coach on the grass but also works hard going to watch games and watching back our games. He really does put the time in.

“It’s been one of the most enjoyable seasons I’ve had in football.”