Charlton boss: I will make changes for EFL Cup – we can’t risk early burnout

Karl Robinson has already made plans for the start of the season – saying he will make a number of changes for the EFL Cup tie against Exeter City.

The Addicks head to St James Park on August 8 in their second fixture of the new campaign. Then they follow up by once again heading west to face newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle on the Saturday.

Charlton kick-off the League One programme with a home game against Bristol Rovers on August 5.

“The team which plays Saturday won’t be playing on the Tuesday and then following Saturday,” said boss Robinson. “I’m going to make a few changes from that first game.

“To ask them to play that first match and then travel to Exeter to play another 90 minutes before travelling to Plymouth, you can burn players out pretty quickly.

“We’ve got Northampton at home right after that and then Rotherham and Oldham away, we’ve got to make sure we get the travelling and balance right.

“We are trying to get the right amount of players in from a recruitment perspective. It’s always hard to bring in players to League One from abroad because our division has probably the highest number of clubs in Europe. Not only that, we play in three cup competitions.

“We’ve got to make sure we recruit players who are used to playing this level of football week in, week out.”

Robinson admits that there was one big plus when the fixtures were announced last week.

“What I’m happy about is with the midweek Tuesday night games,” he said. “We have only got Walsall and Oxford away on a Tuesday night, which is brilliant for us.

“When you think we’ve got the likes of Wigan and Bradford coming here in midweek, whereas last season we were going away to those clubs. It made it very difficult from a travelling perspective. The fixture list looks very kind to us.”