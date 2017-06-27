Tuesday, June 27, 2017
AFC Wimbledon keeper – a target for Crystal Palace – opts for...

AFC Wimbledon keeper – a target for Crystal Palace – opts for Stoke City

By Richard Cawley -
0
363

AFC Wimbledon have agreed a deal with Stoke City for goalkeeping prospect Joe Bursik – who had also been the subject of heavy interest from Crystal Palace.

The shotstopper helped England under-17s reach the European Championships finals in May and was an unused sub for the Dons against Swindon Town in April.

Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told his club’s website: “Sometimes these decisions are not just down to me and you have to look at what is best for the player and the club.

“Unfortunately we have lost Joe, but he goes with our best wishes for the future.

“We must give Bayzo [Ashley Bayes, goalkeeping coach] credit for helping to bring Joe through. With Will Mannion also playing for England, we are proud to have had two young goalkeepers representing our country, and Bayzo has played a big part in developing both of them.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
AFC Wimbledon keeper – a target for Crystal Palace – opts for...