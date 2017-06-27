Tuesday, June 27, 2017
What it meant to be a black artist…

What it meant to be a black artist…

By Shuz Azam -
0
15
America People #20 Die by Faith Ringgold
America People #20 Die by Faith Ringgold

Tate Modern will present a radical new exhibition exploring what it meant to be a black artist in the USA during the Civil Rights movement and the birth of Black Power. Organisers at the museum says the exhibition, Soul of a Nation, will depict a time when race and identity became major issues in music, sport and literature, brought to the public attention by iconic figures like Aretha Franklin, Muhammed Ali and author Toni Morrison.

Muhammad Ali by Andy Warhol
Muhammad Ali by Andy Warhol

The exhibition will give an insight into how black art, during that era was being defined and debated across the country in vibrant paintings , photographs, prints and sculptures. The exhibition will feature more than 150 works by more than 60 artists, many on display in the UK for the first time. Organisers say Soul of a Nation, will also be a timely opportunity to see how American cultural identity was reshaped at a time of social unrest and political struggle. Artists on display will include Romare Bearden, Frank Bowling, Roy DeCarava, Sam Gilliam, Norman Lewis, Lorraine O’Grady, Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar. The exhibition will be at the Tate Modern, Level 3, Boiler House Bankside. The exhibition will be from July 12 to October 22.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
What it meant to be a black artist…