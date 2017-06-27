Tate Modern will present a radical new exhibition exploring what it meant to be a black artist in the USA during the Civil Rights movement and the birth of Black Power. Organisers at the museum says the exhibition, Soul of a Nation, will depict a time when race and identity became major issues in music, sport and literature, brought to the public attention by iconic figures like Aretha Franklin, Muhammed Ali and author Toni Morrison.

The exhibition will give an insight into how black art, during that era was being defined and debated across the country in vibrant paintings , photographs, prints and sculptures. The exhibition will feature more than 150 works by more than 60 artists, many on display in the UK for the first time. Organisers say Soul of a Nation, will also be a timely opportunity to see how American cultural identity was reshaped at a time of social unrest and political struggle. Artists on display will include Romare Bearden, Frank Bowling, Roy DeCarava, Sam Gilliam, Norman Lewis, Lorraine O’Grady, Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar. The exhibition will be at the Tate Modern, Level 3, Boiler House Bankside. The exhibition will be from July 12 to October 22.