Tribute made to black war troops

A war memorial to black troops who fought for the British empire over two world wars has been unveiled seven years after the idea was first suggested.

The African and Caribbean War Memorial is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom to specifically honour Commonwealth soldiers from Africa and the Caribbean who fought alongside British servicemen and their Allies in the world wars.

The Memorial, made up of two obelisks in Scottish Whin Stone erected on to a 12-foot pyramidal plinth weighing just over five tons, was unveiled at the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton’s Windrush Square on Thursday.

It was originally conceived by the Nubian Jak Community Trust as an extension of the 36 blue plaques installed around the country, commemorating iconic black figures in the United Kingdom’s history.

The Nubian Jak Community Trust’s mission is to ensure there is a lasting legacy honouring the contribution made by African and Caribbean military servicemen and servicewomen, as well as addressing the historical omissions that have been made about their participation. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in a letter of support to the Nubian Jak Community Trust, said: “It is now over 70 years since the end of that war, but it is just as important to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by those men and women who were prepared to lay down their lives for our freedoms.”

The memorial’s unveiling ceremony was the climax of a programme of commemoration events celebrating this historic event. Nubian Jak Community Trust chief executive Jak Beula said: “This memorial event will be a poignant yet celebratory experience and inspirational for all who attend.

“It is crucial that we don’t forget the historic role played by African and Caribbean Servicemen and Servicewomen who served during both wars. We should be proud of their contribution.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan added: “Britain owes an enormous debt to the African and Caribbean servicemen and women who fought alongside their British- based peers during the First and Second World Wars.

“These brave individuals, who came from what was formerly the British Empire, sacrificed an enormous amount to defend the freedoms that we now enjoy.”

Black Cultural Archives director Paul Reid said: “The histories of world wars often overlook the significant contributions made by African and Caribbean soldiers. “However, today we can proudly mark the recognition of their bravery and sacrifice to the struggles of independence. As the national heritage centre dedicated to the preservation of Black history, we will continue to tell the stories of their service and to ensure their contributions and the legacy of this historical narrative becomes part of a more inclusive British history, and remains accessible to all through our archive collection.”

The unveiling was followed by a World Celebration Concert at the Prince of Wales in Brixton. This project has been partially funded by the Department of Communities and Local Government, Lambeth Council, The Heritage Lottery Fund as well as many generous private donations.

With thanks to the Black Cultural Archives