Families face anxious wait over blocks’ cladding: Tests being carried out on South London’s high-rises

Hundreds of families are waiting to see if the cladding on their tower blocks is the same as that which contributed to the deaths of dozens of people at Grenfell Tower.

The 159 families who have moved into the two-year-old Park Heights in Stockwell Park will not be removed, as inspectors said its string of fire precautions have made it safe to live in. But its cladding is now to be replaced as a precaution.

Tests were also being carried out on three-storey blocks in the Hawkstone Estate, Rotherhithe, yesterday, to determine whether its cladding is combustible. But Southwark council chiefs have reassured residents the blocks are safe. Park Heights is owned and run by Network Housing, which asked the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to test its cladding on Saturday. It was found to have the same aluminium composite material (ACM) in its cladding as Grenfell Tower, where at least 79 people died in a fire on June 14.

But LFB safety experts said there were so many other safety measures – sprinklers, smoke alarms and compartmentalised flats – that it did not need to be evacuated. However the cladding is to be removed and safety watch officers will patrol regularly to check the building.

A statement from Network said: “Our first priority is the safety of our residents. All residents have been fully notified and we will continue to update them as we finalise our checks and get any additional information.”

A Lambeth council spokesman said: “While this block is not a Lambeth council property, we are of course working closely with its landlords Network Homes to ensure everything is in place to ensure resident safety.” Lambeth housing chiefs have confirmed none of its own high rises have ACM cladding – those refurbishments carried out in the last five years have had Rockwool cladding. Further tests are being done on all the 31 of its 122 blocks of six storeys or more which have cladding.

Southwark has reassured families in its 174 tower blocks that none have combustible cladding. The authority has a fire safety team of 15, including former firefighters, carrying out a rolling programme of fire risk assessments and identifying any work which needs to be carried out – including on 15 estates run by tenant management organis- ations. Interlinked smoke alarms for blocks are also being installed.

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, Southwark’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We understand that many people are worried after the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower and the subsequent action taken by Camden council. To allay the fears of Southwark residents as best we can, I have written twice to tenants and leaseholders, and on Friday we published a set of Frequently Asked Questions on our website. Every email we have received is different and requires a detailed and bespoke answer, as well as, in some cases, a visit to their property. We are working our way through the emails as quickly as we can, and appreciate residents’ patience as we do so.”

Southwark also staged a public meeting at Old Kent Road Fire Station, 405 Old Kent Road, last night, to reassure residents. Cladding on Castlemaine Tower in Battersea failed safety standards tests carried out by LFB on Saturday. Wandsworth council has confirmed the cladding will be removed as soon as possible. LFB said there was no reason for residents to move out.

Two fire marshals are to remain in the block 24 hours a day as an extra safety measure, doing six hourly checks of all stairwells, corridors and other communal areas to ensure they remain free of any combustible materials and also free of any obstructions that could hinder evacuation and escape. Similar fire marshal arrangements are also in place at another block in the borough – Sudbury House – which also has external cladding. These panels have also been sent to Government labs for testing but these test results have not yet been received. Sudbury House and Castlemaine Tower are the only two blocks in the borough to have this type of external cladding fitted. Wandsworth also announced on Friday that it will retro-fit water sprinklers to all its tower blocks of 10 storeys and above, covering 6,400 homes in total. Residents in Lewisham are to stage a fundraiser for families hit by the Grenfell fire.

Described as “an evening to share, connect, sing and spare a thought for those affected by recent events”, it is being staged by Helping Hands, a Lewisham Adventist organisation. It is from 5.30pm on Saturday at 428-434 Lewisham High Street.