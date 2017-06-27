Win tickets to meet The Jacksons at Greenwich open air gig

There is a chance to win tickets for two to meet and greet the legendary Jacksons and enjoy their open air riverside concert

The Motown super group are to headline Greenwich Music Time on Thursday July 6 which is to be staged in the spectacular grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

They join Little Mix, Cliff Richard and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe on the line-up for the open air concert series which runs from Friday June 30 until Friday July 7th.

Organisers are offering the chance for two people to get free tickets as well as meet The Jacksons at what is the groups only date of the year in the capital.

The group, who are celebrating their milestone 50th anniversary with a world tour in 2017, featuring brothers Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon. They are promising a spectacular live show, with renditions of the group’s hits as well as their trademark dance moves and outfits,

Tito Jackson, said: “We had the privilege of performing for Her Majesty The Queen when we first came to the UK in 1972 and we’re always excited to return. The British audiences love their music and we can’t wait to share ours with them when we bring our show to The Old Royal Naval College this summer.”

To enter the contest answer to the question – Which label were The Jackson 5 famously signed to?

A: Motown

B: Blue Note

C: Def Jam

Send competition application to Gemma.Vaughan@cuffeandtaylor.com by 1pm on Tuesday July 4.