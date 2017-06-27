Highest accident prevention award for Berkeley division developing three major schemes

The developers of three major regeneration schemes became the first house builders to scoop one of the highest awards for the prevention of accidents.

Berkeley Homes (BH) East Thames has been awarded the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ (RoSPA) highest accolade, the Sir George Earle Trophy. The division of the company is delivering the Royal Arsenal Riverside scheme in Woolwich, Kidbrooke Village and Marine Wharf at Surrey Quays.

The gong is the pinnacle of the RoSPA Awards scheme and is internationally regarded as the premier performance award for occupational health and safety.

The division was recognised for its strong, proactive approach to ensuring safety and well being across its three sites in South East London. On any one day across the sites there are approximately 1,200 staff members working alongside more than 200 employed through the supply chain. The company was praised for its five year consistently excellent health and safety record an for its engagement work with the community.

Karl Whiteman, divisional managing director for BH East Thames, said: “Our talented and varied workforce is our strongest resource and their health and safety is paramount. We are honoured that our commitment to health and safety best practice has been recognised by RoSPA through the prestigious Sir George Earle Trophy.

Errol Taylor, RoSPA’s acting chief executive, said, “BH East Thames is undoubtedly a worthy winner as it embodies everything RoSPA and its partners stand for – a commitment to ensuring that all employees and other stakeholders, from site to board level, return safely home to their families each night.

“The judges were particularly impressed by Berkeley’s approach to community engagement, working with schools to help educate the next generation of house builders.”