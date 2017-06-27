Night Sky for July by Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer

Night sky article for July by Dhara Patel Astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich

As in June, the late sunsets and early sunrises means there are fewer hours of stargazing to be had. However the summer sky doesn’t disappoint – there are a number of spectacles to set your sights on.

As July begins look for the first quarter Moon sitting between the bright star Spica and the planet Jupiter in the south-western sky after sunset. By Thursday July 6 the Moon will have moved to the south-east and will lie above Saturn in its waxing gibbous phase. The red glow of Antares can be seen south of Saturn – it’s the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. The full Moon occurs a few days later on Sunday 9th. You’ll be able to spot all of this with just your eyes but if you have a moderate telescope with good magnification you could observe craters on the Moon, the four Galilean moons around Jupiter or even the rings of Saturn.

If you’re an early riser you may catch a glimpse of Venus just before dawn in the eastern sky with the red giant star Aldebaran close by and later in the month on the morning of Thursday July 20 , the thin waning crescent Moon will nestle beside the pair.

There are also two meteor showers that reach their maxima this month. They’re caused by comets which leave trains of gas and dust behind them as they orbit close to the Sun. Sometimes this dust plough’s into the Earth’s atmosphere, burning up to leave streaks of light across our skies giving us shooting stars or meteors.

The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower, caused by Comet 169P/NEAT, has a low rate but does often produce very bright fireballs, but the Delta Aquarids meteor shower is more prominent with an hourly rate of around 20 and its parent body is Comet 96P/Machholz.

This year both shower maxima occur around the same time – Thursday July 27 to Saturday July 29th July – radiating from the constellations of Capricornus and Aquarius low in the southern sky. Meteors can be seen all over the sky though and the viewing conditions will be favourable since the faint light of the waxing crescent Moon won’t interfere with observing conditions. Head out to an open area after midnight – no need for binoculars or a telescope, all you need is your eyes!

Dhara’s top tips for July events at the Peter Harrison Planetarium at Royal Observatory Greenwich

*Star Trek Generations – Silver Screen Science Fiction

Saturday July 22 from 6.30pm until 8.15pm

The monthly classic or contemporary sci-fi film for the planetarium is to be Star Trek Generations (1994). As always the film will be followed by a short talk on the science behind the fiction by a Royal Observatory astronomer.

*What are you made of?

Thursday July 6 from 7pm until 8pm

In this talk, Royal Observatory astronomer Tom Kerss explores the very stuff we’re made of and shares how the ingredients that make up everything including ourselves is connected to the stars. It forms a part of our Star Season of events running from April to September

Admission for both events is £10.00 for adults, £7.00 for children or £8.50 for concessions

