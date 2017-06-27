Millwall boss confirms contact made with League One star who has also been linked to Leeds United

Millwall have held talks with Fleetwood Town right-back Conor McLaughlin.

The 25-year-old defender is out of contract at the end of this month and the Cod Army recently withdrew their offer of a new deal after the Northern Ireland international told them he was joining a Championship club.

O’Laughlin had a later finish date to his 2016-17 campaign because after Fleetwood were knocked out of the play-offs he followed up with fixture commitments for his country. He is not expected back in the UK until next week.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “We have spoken to Conor’s representatives. We know his attributes from last season.

“He is the sort of calibre and quality of player that we’d be interested in.

“Any out-of-contract player that was top-standard in League One last season is going to be liked by a lot of Championship clubs and so-called bigger teams in League One.

“We are doing our due diligence in terms of getting the right players in and also the right kind of presentation to impress those boys who we want to come and play for us.”

Fleetwood will get no fee for McLaughlin because he is over the age of 24.

“Conor told me he wanted to play in the Championship and he has clubs lined up,” said Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler. “He will most likely go and play in the Championship.”

McLaughlin has also been linked with Leeds United and Bristol City.

The Belfast-born full-back started off his career at Preston North End and played 28 times before switching to Fleetwood in July 2012, penning terms for three years.

McLaughlin has played over 40 games in four of his five campaigns spent with Town, building up a reputation as one of the most solid and reliable right-backs in League One.

Harris has already moved to add James Meredith from Bradford City as another option to play on the left of defence.

McLaughlin would provide competition for Mahlon Romeo down the right.