Millwall boss answers question about how many more planned deals after double capture from Wolves

Neil Harris says he is looking to add “one or two more” after Millwall’s double raid on Wolves for George Saville and Jed Wallace.

Central midfielder Saville, 24, and winger Wallace, 23, have signed three-year contracts with the Championship new boys.

It means that Millwall have made four additions since promotion. Tom Elliott and James Meredith have arrived on frees from AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City respectively.

The Lions have also held talks with Fleetwood Town right-back Conor McLaughlin, who is a free agent at the end of this month.

“After that it becomes one or two more maybe,” said Harris. “I’m still looking at the centre-half position.

“We’ll assess again in when we get into pre-season. We’ll look at the squad and see if we need anything else.”

Millwall have bid for Reading centre-back Jake Cooper, who has 12 months to run on his contract. It remains to be seen if the Royals will be realistic on their valuation of the left-sided defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Lions.