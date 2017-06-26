Monday, June 26, 2017
Crystal Palace expecting Steve Mandanda to report for pre-season training

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is expected to start pre-season training on Friday – despite reports claiming he was set to be AWOL.

The French stopper has been heavily linked with a return to former club Marseille.

Reports in France stated that Palace were demanding too big a price for Mandanda, who has two years left to run on his contract with the South London club.

Parish, speaking at the announcement of Frank De Boer as manager today, said: “No-one has come back – pre-season training doesn’t start until Friday.

“I’d expect to see Steve on Friday.

“I know Steve a little bit. He’s a super guy. I can’t imagine he’d want to do that.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

