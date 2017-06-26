Crystal Palace expecting Steve Mandanda to report for pre-season training

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is expected to start pre-season training on Friday – despite reports claiming he was set to be AWOL.

The French stopper has been heavily linked with a return to former club Marseille.

Reports in France stated that Palace were demanding too big a price for Mandanda, who has two years left to run on his contract with the South London club.

Parish, speaking at the announcement of Frank De Boer as manager today, said: “No-one has come back – pre-season training doesn’t start until Friday.

“I’d expect to see Steve on Friday.

“I know Steve a little bit. He’s a super guy. I can’t imagine he’d want to do that.”