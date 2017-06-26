Frank De Boer: No guarantees I will get time at Crystal Palace despite long-term contract

Frank De Boer admits there are no guarantees he will get given time at Crystal Palace – as he looks for the stability lacking at Inter Milan.

The Dutchman won four straight Eredivisie titles in charge of Ajax but lasted just 85 days at the Italian club, who he joined just at the start of last season.

De Boer signed a three-year contract at Palace to succeed Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.

He said: “It is an exciting project. To be a solid, stable club in the Premier league, there is a lot to lose and there is a lot to gain. I am excited. You can sit here now and say that I am the right man but in six months you can shake hands and that’s it – it is impossible to say. But he [Steve Parish, chairman] is positive and I am positive.”

Parish added: “All everyone wants is for Frank to succeed so that our interests will be completely aligned. If in three years’ time he manages Real Madrid it means he will be a success at this club.

“It is a results-based business, but we have to work towards it.

“You don’t drive along thinking ‘Oh I know, I can sack a manager today, great I can’t wait’. That is part of the pressure.

“I had a fantastic relationship with Sam, with Alan [Pardew], with Ian [Holloway] – every time a manager fails at this club I fail.

“I can’t understand a disconnection between manager and chairman because we spent all this time working on the appointment. If Frank fails it is my failure too.

“We know the pressure can get to you, we know that it is important to stay in the Premier League.

“If I had that problem that Real Madrid or Man United want Frank and we have a fantasic club than that would be a luxury problem, as people in advertising call it.”

DE BOER ON….

Admiration for Sam Allardyce

“Of course. He’s a very experienced coach, and showed he’s a very good manager. What he did [in the second half of last season] was fantastic. They stayed up and at the end they won very big games against very big teams. That means you have to be a good manager.”

How much of his experience at Ajax can he bring to Palace?

“I try to play dominant, but also know that you already think defensively. In the Barcelona time of [Pep] Guardiola, everybody’s involved with attacking but also defending; that’s what I want to bring to this club.

“You have to know when you can be dominant. Also when you don’t have the ball you can try to move them [the opposition] to where you want them to go. That’s what I also mean, to be dominant. Everybody knows ‘okay, this is happening, we’re still in charge’.

“Against big clubs with fantastic players sometimes you will be pulled back, but still you have to be in the kind of shape where you can have transition, be dangerous, or get the ball.”

On turning down the manager’s job at Liverpool

“I just signed a new contract at Ajax at that moment. I said I was not finished with Ajax at that time. I don’t regret it, not at all. I had a fantastic time.”