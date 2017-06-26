Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Frank De Boer confirms that Orlando Trustfull will join Palace backroom staff

Frank De Boer has confirmed that Orlando Trustfull will join his Crystal Palace coaching staff – with Sammy Lee staying on the backroom team.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan manager joined Palace today on a three-year contract.

De Boer was asked about the changes he wanted to make to his coaching set-up in SE25.

He said: “I’ve thought about but first I want to see everyone here, how they work, what I need, what I miss. I will take my first assistant, Orlando Trustfull with me and the rest I will see and make a quick decision.

“Sammy Lee will also be one of the assistant coaches. I heard from my agent that we worked very well with Ronald Koeman at Southampton and he knows everything about this club and also the Premier League – so that’s a big advantage. I’m here now. I’ve met some people and will start speaking to people in the coming days.”

Trustfull was assistant to De Boer at both Ajax and Inter Milan. The former midfielder, 46, played for Feyenoord, Vitesse and Sheffield Wednesday.

