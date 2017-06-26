Fresh vision for Leegate without ASDA to be revealed

A new vision for a 1960s run down shopping centre site is being unveiled after ASDA pulled out of controversial plans for its large store.

St Modwen have drawn up fresh plans to regenerate Leegate Shopping Centre in Lee Green following the announcement the supermarket chain is withdrawing its plans for an anchor store.

The developer which is unveiling the plans at a public consultation on Friday July 7 and Saturday 8 says the move provides the chance for a re look at “local people’s priorities for the regeneration”.

Residents were hugely concerned by the original plans as they would have resulted in two large supermarkets opposite each other as there is already an Sainsbury store across the road from the Leegate shopping centre. There was concerns that the development would bring to much traffic and campaigners lobbied for more smaller stores to support businesses from the area and more public space for the community to enjoy.

St Modwen have confirmed it is in discussions with other leader food retailers for a convenience sized store but will not confirm which companies until the exhibition. The developer says discussions are also ongoing with other potential tenants for the smaller business units.

However it has been confirmed the proposals are to include a central public square in the heart of the site sheltered from surrounding roads and lined with trees and featuring seating, shops and restaurants.

There is also to be a hike in the number of residential units in the alternative plans to 390 which will include a greater number of affordable homes. The original plans which got the green light from both Lewisham council and the Greater London Authority earlier this year included 229 homes.

Another key feature of the revised vision is improved pedestrian routes through the site which could include a new north-south route, connecting Carston Close and Eltham Road to the public square, along with a route connecting Burnt Ash Road with Eltham Road.

Killian Morris, a director at St. Modwen PLC said: “The new scheme offers us a chance to revisit what we’ve learned from consulting local people and the council over the past few years. London’s housing crisis has become more acute in recent years and our new proposals will focus on delivering more high-quality housing, including affordable homes, than in the approved plans.

“We still have plans for an exciting retail offer at Leegate, including a smaller food store, and we hope our new proposals for public outdoor space will be welcomed by local people. We remain committed to transforming Leegate into a thriving centre for Lee Green and we’re keen to see as many faces as possible – both familiar and new – at the consultation next month.”

Sarah McMichael the chair of residents group Lee Forum, told SLP: ‘It’s not entirely surprising news given that Tesco and Sainsbury’s were pulling out of such schemes several years ago quoting changes in customer behaviour and Asda’s October 2015 statement that it was slowing expansion of stores in London due to those changes.

She said: “St Modwen now needs to work collaboratively and honestly with the community to swiftly bring forward plans in line with council planning policies that offer a more sustainable legacy to the area that local people want. Leegate is in Lee Forum’s area and we look forward to working with St Modwen, Lewisham council and other stakeholders to bring forward these plans’

The announcement of the new proposals follows ASDA’s decision not to renew a pre-letting agreement for the large food store as part of the approved regeneration plans. St. Modwen hopes to submit a new detailed planning application to Lewisham council ater this year.

Everyone is invited to attend the public consultation which is to take place on Friday July 7th from 3pm until 8pm and on Saturday July 8th from 9.30am until 1.30pm. Both events are to be held in Unit 15 next door to the Sue Ryder shop in Leegate Shopping Centre.