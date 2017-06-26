Rare Nicholas Hawksmoor St Alfege drawing found during lottery research

A 300 year old drawing by one of Europe’s greatest architects has been discovered during research for a church’s lottery project.

The rare surviving drawing by Nicholas Hawksmoor, which is of the north elevation of St Alfege Church in Greenwich town centre, was uncovered in a box of postcards and press clippings at Greenwich Heritage Centre in Woolwich. The discovery was made by conservation architect Richard Hill who was researching the Grade I listed church for its National Lottery funded “Heart of Greenwich – Place and People” project.

The historically significant church was the first designed and built under the Fifty New Churches Act of 1711 by Nicholas Hawksmoor who was a pupil of Sir Christopher Wren. St Alfege is one of the key buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the famous names associated with the church, which replaced an earlier one on the site, include Henry VIII, Thomas Tallis and General James Wolf.

Speaking about his wow moment Mr Hill from Richard Griffiths Architects told The Mercury: “I had just started work on the conservation project and went along to the heritage centre to see what they had on St Alfege. They gave me a number of boxes and I was looking through one which had an assortment of post cards and clips when I saw this object which was clearly something different. Time sort of slowed down – it was pretty clear to me that it was a drawing from the period and then I began to think could it possibly be by Hawksmoor himself – it was an amazing moment.”

He said: “I realised that this was a design stage drawing of St Alfege, probably from 1712, and it seemed to be in the hand of Nicholas Hawksmoor. Expert advice was sought and Professor Kerry Downes confirmed “that the new discovery is from the master’s own hand’.

Expert opinions confirming this view were also obtained from John Bold the author of Greenwich: An Architectural History and Julian Watson the former head of the Greenwich Archives. Vicar Chris Moody said: “We are very excited by the find of this magnificent drawing which is thanks to Richard Hill’s thorough research.” He said it was a great boost for the project to improve the accessibility of the historically important church building.

Tracy Stringfellow, the chief executive of Greenwich Heritage Centre said: “It is fantastic that such an architectural gem was found in the archive. We have been on the Royal Arsenal Site for 14 years but the collection dates from more than 100 years old and was first held in the borough museum in Plumstead. We can only have a small per cent of items on display and the rest is in the back room. The find demonstrates the need for resources for more research into the collection.

Stuart Hobley the head of HLF London, said: “It really is an extraordinary find. I am thrilled that this discovery was made in the HLF development phase. I think there is a lovely synergy between the lottery players, who fund these projects as they enter with a big idea and dream and this find is like a dream made real. He said: “It’s a brilliant start to the ‘Heart of Greenwich’ project, which will see Hawksmoor’s building restored and the heritage of this well-loved church brought to a wider audience.”

John Bold said: “This is a remarkable discovery. It is a drawing of great importance by one of the greatest architects. It is a rare surviving drawing by Nicholas Hawksmoor and shows he genius as a designer and skill as a draftsman.

A development fund of £153,000 has already been awarded to St Alfege Church for its plans to improve public access to the building and showcase its architectural importance and fascinating history. A team of volunteers have been also helping out on preparing a major grant bid which is due to be submitted in September.