Jude Law heading Deptford campaign to fund theatre trips for five year olds

Jude Law who spent his childhood in Lewisham is heading a campaign to enable the borough’s five year olds to experience the magic of theatre.

The multi award winning actor attended the launch of A Theatre Trip for Every Child for the campaign run by The Albany in Deptford on Friday (23). Jude Law who grew up in Lewisham is to be the patron of the new scheme which gives donors the chance to fund theatre tickets for the borough’s 4,000 five year-olds. The initiative is part of work to increase access to the arts for youngsters in the borough where the child poverty rate is 34 per cent.

The campaign which has won start up funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation and Arts Council England and a founding donation of £5,000 was made by housing association L&Q at the launch. The scheme is backed by from Deptford MP Vicky Foxcroft and Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock

Jude Law: ‘I am delighted to support this terrific initiative which has the potential to positively impact the lives of young children in Lewisham. It is crucial for the future of our communities that we find creative ways to nurture and support the next generation.”

He said: “Theatre has the power to inspire children and we must encourage them to follow their dreams, no matter how big.’

Gavin Barlow, the chief executive a The Albany, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Jude Law as patron for the campaign. He is a multi-award-winning actor who grew up in Lewisham and went to John Ball school. His TV, film and stage career spans three decades. His exceptional talent and versatility, from leading roles performing Shakespeare in the West End to playing the Pope and Dr. Watson, make him a perfect exemplar for the power of the arts.

He said: ‘We are passionate about every child having the chance to enjoy high quality theatre in their local area. Early access to the arts contributes significantly to a child’s development, sparking their curiosity and giving them new perspectives on the world. We believe very child should have the opportunity to benefit from that experience.’

Vicky Foxcroft, said: “Having experienced first hand the impact of early access to the arts, I’m delighted to be able to support A Theatre Trip for Every Child. It has the potential to make a huge difference to some 4000 children in our borough each year and to influence their futures in a uniquely positive way.’

Sir Steve Bullock, the Mayor of Lewisham said: “We are lucky enough to have a thriving arts community in Lewisham.This campaign provides a brilliant opportunity for local businesses and individuals to support all of our community to access it and be part of it from a young age.’

Paul Nehra, the community investment manager at L&Q said: ‘By the L&Q Foundation working with ‘Every Child’, we hope to contribute to supporting future entrepreneurs, artists and leaders to reach their full potential. We’re passionate about the area and delighted to invest in the future of this community.’

A parallel project will launch simultaneously at ARC in Stockton-on-Tees

Contact Cassie Raine, Campaign Manager at everychild@thealbany.org.uk or visit the crowdfunding page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/a-theatre-trip-for-every-child.