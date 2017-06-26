Crystal Palace one of most desirable jobs in football – Eagles supremo Steve Parish after Frank De Boer appointment

Steve Parish has described being Crystal Palace boss as “one of the most desirable jobs in football” after appointing Frank De Boer.

The former Dutch international – who won the La Liga title at Barcelona and Champions League at Ajax – has signed a three-year contract with the South London club.

De Boer also bossed his old club in Holland to four successive top-flight titles before eventually moving on for an ill-fated spell at Inter Milan.

Parish said he had about 37 names on an initial list of potential successors to Sam Allardyce, who stepped down over a month ago.

“It is one of the most desirable jobs in football – seven years ago it certainly wasn’t,” he explained, in reference to when the CPFC 2010 consortium which was fronted by him brought the Eagles out of administration.

“When I picked a manager there has been an obvious choice. Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce, they did fantastic jobs on the pitch for us as a club.

“But we have got to get out of the bottom-10 somehow on a regular basis. I think in my seven years we have moved forward but now it has stalled a little bit. I’ve got to bring in the right people and feel I’ve done that.

“We’ve been in the bottom three for home form two years running. Sooner or later that is going to catch up on us. We got away with it last year. We beat Chelsea but Wayne Hennessey was amazing – he made something like 11 saves. We deserved it against Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Frank’s number one brief is to reduce mine and the supporter’s anxiety.

“If we don’t get the structure right and do something different; rather than outspending people in January. That is not a sustainable model for any football club.”