New Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer sought advice of former Manchester United boss as he geared up for Premier League test

Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer has revealed how he sought the advice of Louis van Gaal about managing in the Premier League.

The Dutchman – capped over 100 times for Holland in a glittering career as a player – won four successive titles at Ajax as a manager before a short-lived spell at Inter Milan.

“I spoke to van Gaal a few months ago to see what he had experienced in the Premier League; what you have to think of as a coach,” said De Boer. “Van Gaal is always very good to me.

“Every player, every member of the team or part of the organisation is important – even the chef. If they do well the players are happy and they can perform. Players win games for you but teams win prizes.”

De Boer only lasted 85 days in charge of Inter Milan last season before he was sacked.

“It is tough when you are doing your pre-season in training,” he said. “The organisation was quite tough. It was a good learning experience. With the experience I had at Ajax I am ready to manage in the Premier League.”

