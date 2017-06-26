University of Greenwich and Ravensbourne celebrate Silver for teaching excellence

Two Greenwich higher education institutions were thrilled to scoop “silver” in a new Government ratings to recognise excellence in teaching.

Both the University of Greenwich and Ravensbourne digital arts college were given Silver awards in the new Teaching Excellence Framework. (TEF). The announcement of the awards sent shock waves through the higher education sector last week as many of the leading Russell Group universities were only given the lowest Bronze award. Those given the lower ranking included Goldsmiths University of London in New Cross.

TEF ranked 295 institutions across the country as either Gold, Silver or Bronze for their standard of undergraduate teaching. Gold is for the highest quality while Silver was awarded to institutions which consistently exceed “rigorous national quality requirements for higher education” while bronze was for those that met the requirements.

The ratings were based on statistics including those covering drop out rates, student satisfaction and graduate employment rates.

The TEF panel found that University of Greenwich students “achieve excellent outcomes” and enjoy “high levels of student satisfaction” from the teaching they receive. It was noted the courses offer “high levels of stretch that ensure all students are significantly challenged”.

Professor David Maguire, the university’s vice-chancellor, said: “We are ambitious for every student who joins us. We are determined that we deliver world-class teaching, set high standards and equip our students with the knowledge, confidence and skills to succeed in their careers. One of the things that distinguishes the University of Greenwich is the value we add to students who study here. Students share our passion to learn, improve and achieve, and we are seeing more of our graduates going on to rewarding employment or further study.”

He said: “I am incredibly proud of our work, which makes the University of Greenwich an internationally recognised institution of teaching excellence.”

Ravensbourne, which specialises in digital media and design, was commended by the TEF panel for its commitment to recruiting students from a diverse range of backgrounds, high levels of practice-based approaches to learning such as industry projects and its excellent resources.

The college located next door to The 02 on Greenwich Peninsula was also praised for its extensive industry collaboration which contributes to its graduates’ 95.3 per cent employability rate.

Director, Linda Drew said: “I’m extremely proud of this achievement which is a very positive step for Ravensbourne. This award supports the reputation we have established of distinctive excellence in the creative industries. I’d like to pay tribute to all colleagues who have been recognised for their contributions to outstanding teaching which has resulted in excellent outcomes for our students.”