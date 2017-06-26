Charlton riverside low rise vision agreed

A vision for a “low rise” development of one of the capital’s largest brownfield sites was agreed

The Charlton Riverside masterplan was formally adopted by Greenwich council at its cabinet meeting last Wednesday(21). The document aims to provide guidance for new developments on the huge 302 acre site. It sets out that future housing developments will have to meet requirements to be low to medium rise, between 3 – 6 storeys, and up to a maximum of 10 storeys along the river and close to Charlton station.

The Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) recognises the current complex use of the site and gives continued protection of the aggregate wharves and industrial land in its North West corner to protect jobs.

The agreement follows an extensive consultation with residents and businesses earlier this year on the vision for more than 7,000 new homes and 4,000 new jobs over the next 15 – 20 years.

Councillor Danny Thorpe, the deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration and sustainability, said: “Charlton Riverside has huge potential to help deliver more homes, jobs, schools and community open spaces and revitalise the area. The Masterplan captures our vision and enables us to ensure the protection of some of its key elements, such as the aggregate wharves which use our capital’s river to help transport goods far and wide, which is far better for air quality and peoples’ health locally.

“We want to see a vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter on Charlton Riverside, with new homes, jobs, schools and community opportunities, linking seamlessly through to the main area of Woolwich and integrated with the wider Charlton area. It isn’t an instant ‘fix’, however the masterplan sets out our long term vision of how we want to get there, and sets out the planning framework for how that can be achieved.”

The development will be supported by a number of infrastructure improvements including a new major east-west road link which will be an extension of Bugsby’s Way in Charlton. Plans also include a new primary school, two new through-schools and a new polyclinic incorporating a range of health services.