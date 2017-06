Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Frank De Boer as manager on a three-year contract.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan boss was official announced as boss at the Eagles’ Beckenham training ground today.

De Boer said: “I had a good feeling about the club. I was very excited. There are no weak teams in the Premier League.

“I did my homework on the players. It’s a club which can still grow further and further because of the money [in the Premier League].”