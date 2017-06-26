Monday, June 26, 2017
Millwall strike again in transfer market as deal completed for Wolves midfielder George Saville

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall have concluded their second transfer of the day – with George Saville becoming their fourth close-season capture.

We exclusively revealed that the Lions were closing in on a deal for the Wolves midfielder, 24. And he signed a three-year contract with the South London club today.

It follows the earlier confirmation of winger Jed Wallace moving to The Den.

