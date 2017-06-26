Millwall strike again in transfer market as deal completed for Wolves midfielder George Saville

Millwall have concluded their second transfer of the day – with George Saville becoming their fourth close-season capture.
We exclusively revealed that the Lions were closing in on a deal for the Wolves midfielder, 24. And he signed a three-year contract with the South London club today.
It follows the earlier confirmation of winger Jed Wallace moving to The Den.
“George played nearly 30 games last year in the Championship and has really good potential,” Millwall boss Neil Harris told the South London Press. “He has got an edge to him as well; he likes to tackle. He is a really good fit for us, both team-wise and club-wise.
“He’s got a great future in the game and was one I always had an eye on for the future when we had him here on loan.
“I wasn’t here at the club for his first loan spell but the second one he came in and added real quality and athleticism to our midfield. He has had a good football upbringing at Chelsea and Brentford.”
