Millwall have held talks with highly-rated Fleetwood Town defender

Millwall are keen on a deal for Fleetwood Town right-back Conor McLaughlin – but no deal can be done until he returns from a summer break.

The 25-year-old defender saw his season extended by international commitments with Northern Ireland and is not set to return to the UK until the start of next week.

But Millwall have met with both McLaughlin and his representative since the League One season finished.

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler recently withdrew a contract extension offer to the full-back. He said at the time: “Conor told me he wanted to play in the Championship and he has clubs lined up. He will most likely go and play in the Championship.”

Millwall are looking for a right-back to provide competition to Mahlon Romeo. Shaun Cummings is not reporting back for pre-season training today and looks set to reject the new terms tabled by the Championship new boys.