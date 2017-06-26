Millwall have held talks with highly-rated Fleetwood Town defender

Monday, June 26, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes and Fleetwood Town's Conor McLaughlin battle for the ball

Millwall are keen on a deal for Fleetwood Town right-back Conor McLaughlin – but no deal can be done until he returns from a summer break.

The 25-year-old defender saw his season extended by international commitments with Northern Ireland and is not set to return to the UK until the start of next week.

But Millwall have met with both McLaughlin and his representative since the League One season finished.

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler recently withdrew a contract extension offer to the full-back. He said at the time: “Conor told me he wanted to play in the Championship and he has clubs lined up. He will most likely go and play in the Championship.”

Millwall are looking for a right-back to provide competition to Mahlon Romeo. Shaun Cummings is not reporting back for pre-season training today and looks set to reject the new terms tabled by the Championship new boys.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

