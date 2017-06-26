Boost for Lions as out-of-contract winger Fred Onyedinma set to report for pre-season training

Fred Onyedinma is set to report for pre-season training at Millwall today as talks continue over his future.

The winger, 20, is out of contract but has been offered a new deal by the Championship club. As he is under the age of 24 any outgoing move would involve compensation.

Onyedinma’s decision to hook back up with the Lions will boost hopes that he will pen new terms with the South London outfit.

“Fred called me last week saying he was looking forward to coming in Monday morning and joining in with the boys,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris.

“It is just one of those situations you have to accept. It’s part of the modern game. Some things could be quite simple and they’re not.

“Fred being in the building this morning and telling me he wants to come in and train is great. We just have to keep talking with his representatives.”

Shaun Cummings and Jimmy Abdou will not be reporting for pre-season training today with Millwall.