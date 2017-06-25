Former Crystal Palace teen star Reise Allassani reveals hard graft that went into returning from serious knee injury

Reise Allassani has fought his way back from a serious knee injury – with the man behind his rehab convinced the former Crystal Palace teen star is ready to deliver on his previous hype.

The attacking midfielder, 21, was marked out as one of the outstanding talents in the game and was capped by England at both under-16 and under-17 level.

But Allassani was released by the Eagles in the summer of 2016. He was on the verge of signing a deal with Sheffield Wednesday in September when he injured his anterior cruciate ligament, ironically stretchered off minutes into a development fixture against his former club.

“I planted my leg, my knee rolled inside and I felt it rip,” said Allassani. “I just went into shock a little bit.

“There was a contract on the table and I believe my agent was going to come to an agreement the week I did my ACL. It was hard to take. I was a bit upset and down.”

Former British long jump champion Matt Burton, who runs a South London sports performance consultancy aimed at developing athletes – working with the likes of former Charlton star Jordan Cousins and Huddersfield fullback Tareiq Holmes-Dennis – offered advice over which surgeon to use.

Burton, who owns Zero Ten Performance, began the process of bringing Allassani back to full fitness.

“A week or two later I could walk properly on crutches and was able to start applying a bit of pressure. Matt gave me some basic exercises to do at home because it is important the muscles don’t deteriorate too much after surgery.

“Kwesi Appiah, who used to be at Palace, had a surgeon at the same clinic. I felt in safe hands.

“I’m surprised at how it has healed. When you do an injury like this you’re never sure how it will feel when you start running again. But it feels no different to how it did before.”

Allassani has been given the go-ahead to start pre-season training. Next comes fixing himself up with a club.

“My agent is working on a few things. My hope would be to go to League One or League Two. Realistically, I just want to have a whole season where I am playing week in, week out at a good level. I believe I can play at that level, but it is getting a chance and proving it.

“It’s been a hard period, getting released by Palace and a few months later doing my ACL. But it has made me a lot stronger and realise how much I want it. Nothing is going to stop me getting to where I want to get to.

“Matt has been amazing. There are a lot of people out there who try to be personal trainers but his knowledge is amazing. I’ve been able to see other people similar to Matt’s role at other clubs but his dedication to improving your body is better than anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Burton is confident that whoever lands Allassani this summer is getting a new and improved model of the player who once got talked about so highly during his formative years with Crystal Palace. He explained: “It puts everything into perspective. It is not very often in football you have the chance to take a step back.

“It is a blessing in disguise that he has been able to reassess and plan the next few years to perform at a maximum to get where he wants to get to. Reise has as much ability as anyone. He was one of the top youngsters in the country.

“I would say now he runs better than any footballer I’ve worked with, because we have drilled that sprinting into him.

“His power-to-weight ratio is nice and light. He is 68kg and can lift big, heavy weights.

“Anything I’ve brought to the table, he has matched it. Guys at the top of their medical field have told him he is in a fantastic place. That’s great for his confidence going back into the game.

“Doing the work away from a club allowed us to be a bit more patient. No stone was left unturned. He is now physically far superior to where he was.

“If you have a non-contact ACL it tends to mean you are slightly predisposed to it, there is an imbalance in the hamstrings or quads.

“So it is about improving everything. It’s almost a reset of the body from where it was before. “Reise understands his body better now. If any part of his body is super tight then he knows the process to deal with that.”