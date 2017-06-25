Chairman, manager, secretary…even groundsman – Martin Eede steps down from active Dulwich Hamlet duty after 23 years

Martin Eede has stepped down from an active role at Dulwich Hamlet – having performed nearly all of the major jobs going at Champion Hill.

The 70-year-old has been a fixture at the South London club for over two decades, during which he has been chairman, manager, secretary and groundsman.

It was 23 years ago that Eede was tempted away from Molesey – where he was first manager and then chairman – by then Dulwich owner Steve Dye.

“I was working then with John Rains, a legend at Sutton United, and we’d got Molesey, a little club, up to about sixth in the Isthmian Premier League,” recalls Eede. “We’d decided we’d probably gone as far as we could go there but wanted to leave in a structured way.

“Out of the blue I got a call from Steve, who didn’t have the time to take on a football club as well as his business when it had just moved into a new stadium.”

Eede became chairman and Dulwich had successful spells under managers Frank Murphy and Dave Garland, reaching the first round of the 1999 FA Cup with the latter for the first time since the Second World War.

Eede combined running the club alongside being boss shortly after Garland left in 2000.

“Steve’s son – Steve Junior – came and told me they were in a bit of a pickle. They had spent a lot of money converting a function room in the ground into a gym, and it left even less money for the football. He asked would I take it on? I did, and ended up staying in the job for five years.

“I used to cut the grass, put the kit in the wash, cut some more grass and then take the kit back out.

“Before I came to Dulwich I worked in the kitchen industry. I didn’t do too badly for myself. I wanted to enjoy my life and that’s why I went to the club. There weren’t any rick pickings there – it was a labour of love.”

Wayne Burnett succeeded Eede in the hotseat in 2006.

“He took over the management from me, which was right – I was making a pretty bad job of it in that last year. The third season we had got to the play-offs and lost on penalties.

“But by Christmas that year it was time for a change, so Wayne came in.”

The pair both moved to Fisher Athletic in the 2007-08 season – going so close to promotion to the Conference Premier as they finished fourth before losing to Hampton & Richmond in the play-offs.

A financial implosion followed with an exodus of playing talent. The club were wound up in May 2009 with Fisher FC reforming and starting in the Kent League Premier Division.

“If we’d have got promoted it would have been even more embarrassing,” said Eede. “We somehow managed to keep going through that second year.

“I got diagnosed with cancer and ended up in the Royal Marsden Hospital for four months. I had my oesophagus removed and it took me a year to get over that.”

Eede returned to Dulwich as secretary and has seen the club become one of non-league’s big fish – particularly at their current level in the Ryman Premier Division. Long-serving boss Gavin Rose’s exciting brand of football has seen attendances soar into four figures.

“Gavin was the manager when I came back and still is now,” said Eede. “He used to play for me. So did his assistant Junior Kadi. The story has been one of success with Gavin. The crowds we get now are beyond my wildest dreams. I couldn’t have expected what happened with attendances.”

Eede moved to Wiltshire a couple of years ago with his wife Barbara to be nearer relatives.

“I have been planning it a little while – it isn’t exactly a shock,” he said. “Liam Hickey has been doing a wonderful job since Jack Payne had to step down.

“It comes to us all, time to move on.

At the start I was a more vociferous character but the years mellow you.

“I haven’t been anywhere near as demanding in the last couple of years. I have quietened down quite a bit. You can’t keep shouting about everything, can you? “There are some really good, young people at Dulwich, who are very talented and can take this club forward.

“Liam gave me a beautiful engraved glass plate when we went to the Ryman League ball in Wembley. It was a big surprise.

“Later in the evening we won the award for most prestigious club in the league, that we’d done the most to show the league in its best light.

“That must go down to Mishi Morath and the committee people because they have done so much work in the community. It is so different to when the club was on its uppers 10-15 years ago.

“It is not thriving financially but a lot of people do a lot of things for people, whereas before there weren’t a lot of people doing anything.

“We’ve had some weird and wonderful people pass through the club. They haven’t all been the best, but many have been. It’s going well at the moment.”

Eede has been made honorary vicepresident, meaning he will still be seen at Hamlet matches.

“Gavin’s had a bit of bad luck not being able to get over the line in the play-offs but I just think one year it is going to happen.”