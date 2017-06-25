Marcus Hook’s Surrey Cricket column: Game against Yorkshire may be season-defining for both counties

Heading into the 2017 campaign, the bookies made Yorkshire favourites to win the County Championship and Surrey second favourites, but, after faltering of late, both need to get back to winning ways if they are to justify such elevated tags – hence why next week’s four-dayer at Headingley could be season-defining for the two counties that have clinched more championship titles than anyone else.

Yorkshire have won it 33 times to Surrey’s 19. Next best are Middlesex, who have been crowned on thirteen occasions.

There is a saying in cricket that when Yorkshire and Surrey are strong, so are England. Both continue to run production lines that are the envy of their peers. In recent years, Yorkshire have been well represented at international level and, now, there is a sense that Surrey will soon be faced with having to chop and change their line-up to compensate for the demands of the England selectors.

Next week, however, both will be at full strength for once. With England playing their first ever day-night Test match in a couple of months’ time – against the West Indies at Edgbaston – and with more day-night Tests on the way, all of England’s centrally-contracted players have been ordered to treat the next round of Specsavers County Championship matches as acclimatisation.

That’s right, for the first time in the competition’s 127-year history an entire round of nine games will be day-night affairs, starting each day at 2.00pm (three hours later than is customary) and concluding around 9.00pm in the evening (instead of 6.00pm).

But rather than the potential to increase crowd numbers, by scheduling two thirds of the action at those finishing work between 4.00-5.00pm, the main talking point is the type of ball that will be used.

Pink will be the colour, as opposed to red and, interestingly, not white, which is the hue used in limited-overs day-night matches. Moreover, the seam on the pink ball is said to be more pronounced.

When England fast bowler Stuart Broad tried out a pink ball the other day, in a live demonstration on Sky, he concluded: “New ball bowlers will look forward to bowling with this!”

Is it little surprise therefore that Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket and a man who invariably seems to be one step ahead of everyone else, insisted, when this season’s fixtures were being put together, that Surrey would prefer to be playing away next week.

Why? Because the advantage bestowed upon visiting teams, in County Championship matches, is having first refusal on whether to bowl first, without the need for a coin to be tossed.

Anyway, Alec got his wish. Mind you, on paper, a full-strength Yorkshire team look a pretty formidable proposition, especially with a top six including the likes of Bairstow and Root, not to mention the second leading run-maker in first-class cricket this season, namely Gary Ballance.

But there’s another twist, courtesy of the pink ball – Ballance is colour-blind. Apparently, the Yorkshire skipper has been working with an optician, to develop lenses that allow him to play. If not, he will have to wear glasses and hope his impressive form continues.

The England selectors will be keeping a close eye on all nine matches next week, as will the game’s administrators, who are keen to increase the championship’s appeal.