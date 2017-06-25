Surrey’s Ben Foakes putting England talk out of his mind

Surrey’s Ben Foakes says he simply puts all the talk of him being regarded as a future England wicketkeeper-batsman to the back of his mind.

Foakes, who has hit 481 runs at an average of 120.25 in this season’s Royal London One-Day Cup – including a pivotal 86 off 70 balls in last Saturday’s semi-final victory over Worcestershire – has a growing number of backers, among them Surrey’s director of cricket, Alec Stewart who recently described the 24-year-old as the “best wicketkeeper in the world”.

Foakes, who is also the leading wicketkeeper (in terms of dismissals) in the competition, is in his third season at the Oval; having left his native Essex when it became evident he was likely to play second fiddle to veteran gloveman, and his captain at the time, James Foster.

Stewart, who kept wicket in 82 of his 133 Test matches for England is confident that Foakes has a glittering international career ahead of him.

“I’ve got to be careful not to be biased when it comes to Foakesy,” said Stewart. “But I reckon he’s the best wicketkeeper in the world. He’s got the potential to get up to the level of the Russells and the Knotts.

“When he’s batting, he’s Test-match quality, but he’s got a very good cricketer ahead of him in Jonny Bairstow. So while Jonny is doing as well as he’s doing – and Jos Buttler at the moment is England’s number two – he’s got to fight his way.

“Keepers have to be all-rounders these days and Foakesy fits into that, he could bat anywhere in the top seven. But if you asked me purely on glovework, he’s the best there is.”

Foakes admits to being flattered by Stewart’s comments, as well as by those of his Surrey captain, Gareth Batty following the 153-run victory that saw the Oval outfit through to their third successive 50-over final.

“He’s always nice to the Surrey boys, but it’s always nice to receive some compliments,” said Foakes. “Alec is brilliant. He’s the perfect guy to work with really. He’s always at the ground, always doing his bit with me, so I couldn’t ask for more from him.

“I think I have been over-hyped a little. I’m just trying to catch the ball, basically. There’s some fantastic keepers about, who are doing a brilliant job at international level. Personally, I don’t think about England. I just try and crack on with Surrey and if something happens it happens. So, no, I’m not looking too far ahead.

“Consistency of playing is a massive thing, which is why I’m really enjoying things at the moment. Batting in the middle order allows me to play my game, but what’s more important is being able to keep day in day out. When I was at Essex I only got to do the odd bit (of keeping) so I could never really progress it too far.”

Looking ahead to Surrey’s date at Lord’s on July 1, where they will meet Notts in the final (hoping to make up for the disappointment of the last two), Foakes added: “It’ll be the second one for me – I missed out the first year I was at Surrey – but it’s great to be there.

“We keep managing to scrape through from our group and then make our way to the final. Hopefully, this year we can go one better.”